Govt to face consequences if it doesn't follow path of democracy: Moyeen Khan

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 07:27 pm

A file photo of BNP leader Moyeen Khan speaking at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy
A file photo of BNP leader Moyeen Khan speaking at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy

The government would have to face the consequences if it does not follow the path of democracy, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has said. 

"I will urge the government to come to the path of democracy and arrange participatory elections. Otherwise, the consequences will not be good," he said while speaking at a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday afternoon.

He said people can be defeated with bullets, guns and tear gas, but their love cannot be gained.

The 7 January election was widely criticised as unfair across global media, the BNP leader said, adding, "Despite the widespread condemnation, the government seems oblivious to the fact that their legitimacy is fragile and could collapse like a house of cards."

Claiming that the Awami League does not work for the people, the BNP leader said, "They have established a one-party government."

The ruling party's rhetoric about the constitution is deceptive, he further said, adding that true development resonates with the people and cannot be overshadowed by mere words.

The discussion was organised on the occasion of the 88th birth anniversary of BNP's founding chairman Ziaur Rahman. The University Teachers' Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) organised the event.

