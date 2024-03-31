Govt observing if Buet becoming hub of militants: Quader

The government is watching whether Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) is being made into a hub of ill politics and militants, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (31 March).



"Buet incident is being investigated and the government would take actions if any one tries to turn the educational institute into a factory of the politics of militants, he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with party leaders of Chattogram division at the AL district office in city's Tejgaon.



AL leaders of Chattogram districts units, party and independent lawmakers and local public representatives belonging to the party were present.

Speaking at the programme, Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is showing 'zero tolerance' against all irregularities, injustice and corruption and the government is marching ahead following the policy.

No one was spared for the killing of Abrar, while the verdict over the Biswajit killing has been pronounced, he said.



Mentioning that there was no political programme in Buet on that day, Quader said, "What kind of law or rule is it that I can't go to Buet as I do politics?"

The Buet students' protest began on Friday (29 March) as students boycotted all sorts of academic activities as part of their protest.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus and carried out political activities on Wednesday (27 March) night.

About the upcoming upazila parishad elections, Quader reiterated the government's commitment, saying the polls will be held free and fair.

The administration would not interfere in the election in any way, he said.



He urged all to refrain from misusing power.

Anyone can join election if he or she wants, he said, adding the polls will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.



"The Election Commission is independent and they would take steps if they find any irregularities. The upazila elections will be held in four phases. So, everyone should perform responsible duties," he said.



About BNP's recent activities, he said BNP leaders are making statements like Ayub Khan of the past Pakistan regime.

Their every movement has failed and now they are busy with anti-India issue, he said.



BNP is lying over reserve of the country, he said, adding that the reserve was only three and half million when BNP left power.



About the AL Chattogram city unit committee, Quader said the committee will be formed after conference.