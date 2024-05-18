Govt inactive against price syndicates: Samajtantrik Dal

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:38 pm

Govt inactive against price syndicates: Samajtantrik Dal

They said prices of essential commodities, including rice, pulses and edible oil jumped by 50%-80% over the last year. 

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) alleged on Saturday that the government is doing nothing to stop the syndicate active behind the commodity price spirals. 

At a rally in front of the National Press Club, the party leaders said an unbridled hike in commodity prices has left people helpless, according to a release. 

They said prices of essential commodities, including rice, pulses and edible oil jumped by 50%-80% over the last year. 

They mentioned that currently some 2.5 crore population are unemployed in the country, while nearly three core population have slipped into poverty afresh.   

Instead of reducing the suffering of poor people in this situation, the government plans to double the price of gas and fuel oil, they also alleged. 

Their demands included bringing down commodity prices immediately, the introduction of a rationing system across the country, and Tk25,000 in minimum wages for the workers.

Prior to holding the rally, the BSD brought out a red-flag procession from its office in the capital, protesting the price spirals. 

Santosh Gupta, convener of the party, presided over the rally.

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

