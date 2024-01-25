Govt is destroying Bangladesh's education system in a planned manner: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 02:38 pm

File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The government is destroying Bangladesh's education system in a pre-planned manner, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"After the Awami League government seized power, talk of the decade in the past years were the incidents of leaking questions and giving opportunities for cheating in the exams. This time new education policies and curricula against the country's culture and values have been added,"  he said during a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Thursday (25 January).

"If this new educational policy and curriculum, which is anti-national and anti-religious in values, is implemented, the education system of the country will be destroyed," he added.

He also said that whenever the Awami League comes to power, democracy and freedom of speech are taken away, and the "education system is arranged in such a way that the new generation becomes their slave."

Rizvi said the new education system has been rejected by the nation.

The BNP leader said, "One-party rule has been established in the country again. One-party government, one-party parliament, one-party laws, judiciary, administration—everything is one-party rule."

 

