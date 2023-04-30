Govt depriving Khaleda of advanced treatment overseas: Khosru

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday alleged that the government is depriving Khaleda Zia of the advanced medical treatment abroad that she deserves.

"She's unjustly sent to jail in false cases. She has been deprived of treatment. Her condition is not good. She's being denied the specialised treatment she needs at a specialised hospital abroad," he said while briefing reporters after a meeting with Ganatantrik Bam Oikya at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

Though doctors have long been repeatedly talking about sending Khaleda overseas for advanced treatment, he said the government has been ignoring it.

He said from the president to the lower-level politicians in Bangladesh are often going abroad for treatment. "But Begum Khaleda Zia is being deprived of it. She is not being allowed to go abroad."

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Saturday night for some medical tests and required treatment. She has been kept under close observation of physicians in a cabin at the hospital.

Khosru, a BNP standing committee member, said the government has not been allowing Khaleda to receive treatment abroad with the main objective to keep her away from politics "They (govt) are barring her (Khaleda) from getting involved in politics by jailing her out of fear of losing power."

He alleged that the ruling party is trying to retain power again by keeping Khaleda away from politics.

The BNP leader, however, warned that the country's people will give the government a befitting reply this time.

He also accused the government of torturing and arresting BNP leaders and activists in 'false' cases. "The only purpose of the current regime is to usurp power by snatching the voting rights of people. They're unwilling to restore the voting rights of the people in any way."

At the meeting between the liaison committees of BNP and Ganatantrik Bam Oikya, Khosru said they talked about the possible action programmes to intensify the ongoing simultaneous movement.

