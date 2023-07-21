Govt to deal with BNP's atrocities with iron hand: Hasan Mahmud

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

If BNP tries to destroy the country's peace and order, the government will deal with them with an iron hand, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Friday.

Besides, Awami League along with people will resist them if they (BNP) carry out any violence, the minister told journalists at Kurigram Circuit House before addressing the extended meeting of district unit of AL as the chief guest.

"Parliamentary elections will be held as per the constitution of the country and the incumbent government will perform duties of polls-time government. There is no chance to go beyond the constitution, not even an inch," he added.

In India, the UK, Australia, Japan, France, Germany and other democratic countries, existing governments perform duties of polls-time government and in the USA, the existing president doesn't resign before elections of president, Hasan Mahmud mentioned.

Regarding the visit of the EU delegation, the minister said the EU delegation came at the invitation of the Election Commission, not others.

As they came at the EC's invitation, they discussed with the commission, ruling party and opposition party and others and their visit was very much a positive one, the minister said.

They invited them for holding a free, fair and peaceful election and the EU sent its delegation at the invitation. So, it is a positive one, he said.

Presided by Kurigram district unit AL President Md Zafar Ali, the meeting was moderated by General Secretary Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju.

Among others, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, AL Joint General Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central members Advocate Safura Begum Rumi and Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia addressed the meeting.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

