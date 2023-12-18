Govt controls judicial system, administration: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today the government control the country's judicial system and administration.

"Awami League presidium member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak's remarks tell that the cases against BNP leaders are done so by the orders of the government. Judiciary and Awami League have become one. There is no separation anymore," he said during a virtual press conference on Monday (18 December).

"Yesterday, during an interview with a private TV channel agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak said that 20,000 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested and kept in jail to ensure a smooth election," he added.

Rizvi also said all the the cases filed against BNP activists and arrests done since 28 October were done so by the government's order.

"1,50,000 cases have been filed against BNP leaders and more than 50 lakh people have been named as accused in the case by the order of the government," the BNP leader said.

"The people of Bangladesh are deprived of democracy, basic rights and civil liberties. The ongoing movement is to restore democracy, ensure free and fair elections and return the ownership of the people to the people," Rizvi added.