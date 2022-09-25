Govt clinging on to power thru fire and blood: Fakhrul

Intimidation, blood shed, setting fires and murders were how the ruling Awami League was staying in power, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said at a rally on Sunday.

Emphasising that this was not about putting the BNP back in power, he said, "I am talking about putting the people of Bangladesh in power, because the people own the power. I want to get their voting rights back. I want people's right to life, security."

Alleging atrocities by the AL, Fakhrul brought up the party worker Shaon's death in Munshiganj, where at least 50 people, including several policemen, were injured in a clash during a BNP rally.

"They want to stay in power by creating terror across the country," he said at the protest rally in the capital's Nayapaltan.

The Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal organised the rally to protest the killing of Judo Dal leader Shaon.

The BNP secretary general urged all people and political parties to unite and wage a tougher movement to defeat the "fascist" government and force it to resign.

Fakhrul also told the government that there was plenty of time to resign, dissolve Parliament, announce a caretaker government and form a new election commission.

He said more than six hundred BNP party workers and leaders were missing, while thousands were killed.

"There are false cases against 35 lakh party leaders. They go to the UN and say they don't want war, sanctions. But the movement which has started with the deaths of Shaon, Abdur Rahim and Noor Alam will never be stopped," he said.

"Today, we don't see a tear in Shaon's father's eyes. We also see a fire there. We will not compromise," he said, adding that much propaganda was being spread about Shaon's death, but the "death certificate clearly states that the massive brain injury was due to gunshots."

Toab Ali, father of Jubo Dal leader Shahidul Islam Shaon, said, "My son was killed while fighting for democracy. Those who killed my child, killed people's rights. I am being intimidated, you are my hope. I am not afraid of any power when you are by my side."

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, Advisor to the Chairperson Abdus Salam, Joint BNP Secretary General Amanullah Aman, former Juba Dal president Saiful Alam and Chhatra Dal General Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel spoke at the rally presided over by Jubo Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku and moderated by General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munnar.