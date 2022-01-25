Govt cheating people by hastily enacting EC formation law: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

Govt cheating people by hastily enacting EC formation law: Fakhrul

He also said that the government is using the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and other law enforcement forces to clutch on to power and is endangering the country

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:37 pm
Govt cheating people by hastily enacting EC formation law: Fakhrul

The government is cheating the people by hastily enacting a law to form the next Election Commission (EC), BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

"The EC formation law is just the government's way of ensuring election engineering," said Mirza Fakhrul this afternoon following a meeting at the Gulshan office of the party.

He said the ruling government has no moral right to make such a law as it was not legally elected by people's votes.

The attempt to enact this law in a hurry is just a blueprint of the Awami League government to cling onto power by holding another rigged election deceiving the people, he added.

"Given the political context," he said, "BNP thinks it is not possible to hold a fair election under any election commission unless it is held under a caretaker government.

It was proven during the voterless one-way elections of 2014 and 2018 which were held through midnight vote-robbery, the BNP leader added.

"The BNP believes that the only way to bring back democracy in Bangladesh is the resignation of the illegitimate government of the present Awami League, the transfer of power to a neutral non-partisan government, and a free, fair, participatory election run by an election commission consisting of people acceptable to all."

To this end, Mirza Fakhrul called for building national unity in restoring democracy through a mass movement.

He said the Awami League government has put Bangladesh at great risk by using state institutions including RAB for illegal killings, murders, disappearances, extrajudicial killings to stay in power and its far-reaching effects will negatively impact Bangladesh's security, stability and economy. The government has to bear all the responsibility for creating this situation.

He also said that the government is using the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and other law enforcement forces to cling on to power and is endangering the country.

The BNP secretary general condemned the attack on Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students by the police and the Chhatra League - the student wing ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

Mirza Fakhrul said BNP supports the ongoing student protest at SUST, adding that Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed and all involved in the attack on students should be removed and brought under investigation.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

5h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

3h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

23h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

23h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure