Govt carrying out intensive operation ahead of BNP’s grand rally: Rizvi

The government is carrying out intensive operations ahead of BNP's 28 October grand rally in the capital, party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"The current illegal government is apprehensive about conducting a fair election. They know the consequences Awami League will face if a neutral election is held. Out of this concern, a widespread combing operation is being carried out centring BNP's grand rally," Rizvi said while speaking at a press conference on Monday (23 October) afternoon.

The BNP leader also said no more lopsided elections will be allowed in the country.

"To ensure fair elections, people are prepared to confront the challenges of batons, bullets, and tear gas. They are determined to resist any attempts to manipulate the upcoming elections," Rizvi said.

Rizvi alleged that "the ruling party men" have been creating "fake IDs and pages" on social media platforms in their (BNP's) name and spreading deceptive, distorted, and fabricated information.

He also urged all not to be confused by the misinformation.

"BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his family are facing baseless allegations in a conspiratorial manner," he added.