Govt cannot escape responsibility for FM’s statement: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said that the government cannot escape responsibility for recent statement of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on seeking India's backing to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power.

"Foreign minister's statement questioned the country's sovereignty. Neighbouring India is also disrespected by the statement," he said Saturday (20 August) while greeting prominent persons of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami at the Jatiya Party office.

Earlier at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.

GM Quader on his speech as chief guest said "Not only minorities are leaving the country today, Muslims are also leaving the country due to social, economic and political discrimination. Honest people are not getting jobs nowadays. Lakhs of crores of taka are being smuggled out of the country through corruption. Corruption is rampant in every sector due to lack of accountability."

"Government has to ensure accountability, listen to criticism to lead the country," he added.

GM Quader claimed that although government spends thousands of crores on mega development projects there are no initiatives for public.

"If people cannot survive, who will be benefited from these projects," he questioned urging the government to start a rationing system for poor people.

Jatiya Party (JaPa) General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "Minorities are being tortured more during Awami League and BNP regime. Jatiya Party creates a culture of maintaining communal harmony."

Jatiya Party leaders and prominent persons of the Hindu community also spoke at the event.