Govt brought curse upon country by holding 7 January elections: Moyeen Khan

Politics

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Govt brought curse upon country by holding 7 January elections: Moyeen Khan

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:34 pm
File photo of BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan. Photo: Collected

The Awami League government has brought a curse upon the country by holding the 7 January national elections, BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said today (28 January).

"The people of this country will have to suffer a lot to get out of this curse," he said at a discussion meeting organised by the Bangladesh Professional Rights Council (BPRC) at Dhaka Reporters Unity. 

Moyeen said, "The countrymen have rejected the 7 January elections. Even the leaders and activists of Awami League did not participate in the voting."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

If given the opportunity, 10-20 lakh people would assemble in Dhaka, he said, adding, "On that day, the people will show this government a red card."

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haq Noor and General Secretary Rashed Khan also spoke at the discussion among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Moyeen Khan / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

35m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos