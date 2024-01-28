Govt brought curse upon country by holding 7 January elections: Moyeen Khan

The Awami League government has brought a curse upon the country by holding the 7 January national elections, BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said today (28 January).

"The people of this country will have to suffer a lot to get out of this curse," he said at a discussion meeting organised by the Bangladesh Professional Rights Council (BPRC) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Moyeen said, "The countrymen have rejected the 7 January elections. Even the leaders and activists of Awami League did not participate in the voting."

If given the opportunity, 10-20 lakh people would assemble in Dhaka, he said, adding, "On that day, the people will show this government a red card."

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haq Noor and General Secretary Rashed Khan also spoke at the discussion among others.