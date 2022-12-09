Govt brings 33,000 police-Ansar members in Dhaka: Dr Zafrullah

Politics

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 07:07 pm

Related News

Govt brings 33,000 police-Ansar members in Dhaka: Dr Zafrullah

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 07:07 pm
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday said that the government brought 33,000 members of police and Bangladesh Ansar to Dhaka ahead of the BNP's 10 December rally.

"Sheikh Hasina is heading in the wrong direction and the government will face danger if it doesn't abandon the way of conflict," Dr Zafrullah said while speaking at a press conference organised by Ganatantra Mancha in Capital's Topkhana Road on Friday (9 December).

"Learn from your Father's (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) mistake. Otherwise you will have to accept the same fate," Dr Zafrullah said.

Speaking at the press conference, Ganatantra Mancha said, "Now the prime minister himself (to BNP) is giving open threats, in the future the Chhatra League and the Jubo League will go on rampage."

Ganatantra Mancha postponed their scheduled programme Friday considering the current situation arisen after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas were detained last night.

Bangladesh / Top News

Zafrullah Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

7h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

7h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

2h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

4h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

22h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos