Govt brings 33,000 police-Ansar members in Dhaka: Dr Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday said that the government brought 33,000 members of police and Bangladesh Ansar to Dhaka ahead of the BNP's 10 December rally.

"Sheikh Hasina is heading in the wrong direction and the government will face danger if it doesn't abandon the way of conflict," Dr Zafrullah said while speaking at a press conference organised by Ganatantra Mancha in Capital's Topkhana Road on Friday (9 December).

"Learn from your Father's (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) mistake. Otherwise you will have to accept the same fate," Dr Zafrullah said.

Speaking at the press conference, Ganatantra Mancha said, "Now the prime minister himself (to BNP) is giving open threats, in the future the Chhatra League and the Jubo League will go on rampage."

Ganatantra Mancha postponed their scheduled programme Friday considering the current situation arisen after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas were detained last night.