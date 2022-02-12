Govt beneficiaries must not get a seat in new EC: Eminent citizens

Eminent citizens of the country today made the call to form an election commission excluding anyone who has been a beneficiary of the present or any former government.

They made the suggestion during the first meeting of the search committee, formed by the president for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, on Saturday.

"We have opined that no specially privileged person should get a place in the Election Commission and many have supported our proposal," former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said while talking to reporters after attending the meeting at the Judges' Lounge of the Bangladesh Supreme Court building.

Some twenty eminent citizens took part in the first meeting which started at 11am.

"We have given utmost importance to the dos and don'ts of the selection process," Dhaka University Professor Dr Asif Nazrul told the media.

"Those who have availed unfair advantages, extra facilities, additional promotion or contractual appointment during the regime of any government should be considered loyal to a certain party and ineligible," he said adding that anyone who shares an interest with the government or openly sides with a political party must not be included.

"The committee's move to invite us is highly appreciated but we want them to take our advice and observation into account to form a strong and neutral election commission."

When asked about his expectation, Dr Asif Nazrul said, "It is difficult to bestow complete trust as none of our suggestions reflected in the decisions of the previous committees. Besides, there have been different opinions over the integrity of the search committee itself."

"We are carefully following their future course of action while being aware of what happened in the past. Hopefully, all questions will be answered within the next few days and till then we can only hope for the best," he added.

University of Dhaka pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Dr Maksud Kamal said, "We have proposed to form an inclusive election commission that will have people from different classes and professions, not just from any particular place."

"We also made a proposal to shortlist twenty people instead of ten for who will be chosen for the election commission through elaborate discussion," Dr Maksud Kamal noted.

He opined that the service record of the potential candidates should be evaluated in order to make sure that they had been honest and dedicated to their responsibilities.

Professor Mahfuza Khanam, president of the Bangladesh Asiatic Society, said the ten selected people should be from the pro-liberation force.

"The responsibility of saving democracy in the country will be in the hands of these people, thus, they must be honest in character and unswerving of any financial temptations," she added.

"The committee has been asked to make public the names of the ten selected persons, who will be short-listed for the consideration of the president, on the official website," said Lawyer MK Rahman.

"The election commissioner should be someone who is conscientious, proficient and anodyne," he said adding that the search committee has said to take our proposals into consideration.

Prominent persons of the second group also called for disclosing the names of the persons proposed for EC to the public.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder and trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, said he proposed eight names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners in the meeting.

Ekattor TV Editor Mozammel Babu urged the search committee to work with such integrity that nobody can raise questions about the EC.

"We also said that 10 names considered for the posts at EC be revealed to the public through media. In this way, if people have any complaint against them or their past deeds, it can be discussed."

Minorities and women should be represented in the commission, he added.

The Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta said the new EC would have a major responsibility as there was a lot of controversy about the outgoing one.

"Upcoming elections are very important for Bangladesh. A very strong EC is needed to make such an important election," he said.

Farida Yasmin, president of the National Press Club said the eminent personalities proposed that the commission be constituted in a way that is acceptable to all.

"Those who will be recruited should be honest, dedicated and have personality," she added.