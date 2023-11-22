Govt behind newly-emerging coalitions: Rizvi

The government is inflating the numbers of participating parties in the upcoming "farcical" election by forming new alliances, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

Regarding the announcement of several parties joining polls, Rizvi said, "Habibul Awal is walking on the same path shown by Kazi Rakib and Nurul Huda [former two chief election commissioners].

"Having seen the nation reject the fake schedule announced by the mafia [election commission], Sheikh Hasina, whom some label as a fascist, appears eager to orchestrate a sham election by establishing parties like the 'King's Party'."

Lesser-known parties, which gain prominence suddenly, and are formed under patronisation of the government are referred to as "King's Party" in Bangladesh politics.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Rizvi said, "There is a bargaining process akin to a cattle market to draw leaders from various parties. Numerous patriotic leaders are facing pressure and intimidation to join the Awami League's King's Party. Some individuals are being lured in through deceptive tactics."

He went on to say, "Instead of aligning with the people's movement for their voting rights, certain individuals in the opposition are cozying up to fascism, socialising in Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban, the current sanctuaries of the ruling faction. They seem eager to secure a piece of the pie from the so-called King's Party and Chhinnamool Party."

He also alleged that an unusual situation is being created in the country in a very well-planned way for holding a one-sided election.

The BNP leader called upon the party leaders and activists to stay in streets and observe their 48-hour hartal programme in a peaceful manner.

Earlier in the day, three political parties -- Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch symbol), the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) led by Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, and the Jatiya Party (Jackfruit symbol) led by MA Matin -- announced the formation of a new coalition named "Juktafront".

The newly formed coalition announced that it will participate in the upcoming national election under the current government.

Speaking at a press briefing, leader of the coalition Kalyan Party Chairman Syed Mohammad Ibrahim said he changed his position on joining the election under the current government after having failed to get success in the street movement.

He said the new political platform of the Kalyan Party, a faction of Jatiya Party, led by MA Matin and Bangladesh Muslim League will join the upcoming national election slated for 7 January.

With this announcement, Ibrahim left the 12-party alliance that has been carrying out simultaneous movement with BNP and other opposition parties for nearly a year to realise one-point demand that includes the resignation of the current government and holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.