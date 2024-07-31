Govt becomes public enemy by ‘committing genocide’: Fakhrul

The existential crisis of the government is gradually deepening as it has now become a "public enemy" by carrying out "genocide" to suppress the student protests, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (31 July).

In a statement, he called upon people from all walks of life to take part more in the ongoing student-led mass movement on the streets to end all injustices by removing the "fascist" Awami League government.

"The government, now isolated from the people, has become a public enemy by committing ruthless and barbaric attacks and genocide throughout history," the BNP leader said.

He also said the indiscriminate killings to subdue the movement are a crime against humanity and punishable by the International Criminal Court.

Fakhrul warned that nothing can prevent the fall of the government, which has become disoriented and isolated in the face of the student-led mass movement, regardless of how shamelessly it continues to arrest people in false and fabricated cases.

He appreciated the civil society members and people from different professions for raising their voices with courage against the government's injustice, misdeeds, and mass murder.

The BNP secretary general also called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested, the withdrawal of the curfew, the return of the army to their barracks, the lifting of restrictions on gatherings, and the reopening of educational institutions.

He said the government is doing whatever it wants to protect itself from public wrath by disregarding the law, constitution, democratic principles, and humanitarian values.

The BNP leader said the government has brutally undermined the people's constitutional rights, including democracy, voting rights, freedom of speech, expression, and movements against discrimination, turning the country into a despotic and failed state.

He alleged that many students are being taken from their homes and made to disappear. "Many parents and guardians are unable to find any trace of their children and students."

Under the guise of security, Fakhrul said the government has picked up the coordinators of the student movement from a hospital and is holding them hostage at the DB office. "Such actions, conducted without any legal basis, are unprecedented."

He said the shameless government shed crocodile tears in the name of state mourning after committing genocide and creating chaos by using law enforcement and ruling party cadres. "However, the protesting students have rejected this pretense and organized an unprecedented red digital protest yesterday (Tuesday), showcasing the unity of the people."

"The BNP leader said the people condemned the murderous government and rejected its facade of state mourning."

He said the law enforcement agencies obstructed the 'March for Justice' programs by students in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Jessore, using batons, tear gas, and making arrests. "We condemn these actions by the police."

Continued arrests, crackdown expose govt's 'double standard' over quota reform: Fakhrul

Despite evidence of gunfire during the quota reform movement, Fakhrul said the law enforcers responsible for the killings are not being arrested.

"The government has declared war against the people. In an effort to protect itself, it is attempting to shift the blame onto the opposition instead of arresting the actual perpetrators," he said.