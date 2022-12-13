Govt to be ousted thru mass movement: Mosharraf

Politics

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

Govt to be ousted thru mass movement: Mosharraf

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has called upon the party leaders and activists to take preparation to oust the government through movement across the streets.

"This dictator government will fall the same way that Ershad, Ayub Khan, and former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were ousted," the BNP leader said while addressing a protest rally in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan Tuesday (13 December).

BNP organised the rally demanding the release of detained party leaders Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and a trial for Maqbul Hossain, who was killed during a clash with police on 7 December.

"The movement of all vehicles including buses and launches were suspended on 10 December. Still, a massive crowd attended the rally and made it a success," Mosharraf said.

He alleged that Awami League leaders, activists and businessmen laundered thousands of crores of taka in the name of megaprojects over the last decade.

"Our demand is to dissolve the parliament and hold elections under the caretaker government because no fair elections can ever be held under Sheikh Hasina's ruling. Even foreigners have figured this out," Khandaker Mosharraf said.

Among others, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP leader doctor AZM

Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

9h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

10h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

29m | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

2h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

4h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis