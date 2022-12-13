Govt to be ousted thru mass movement: Mosharraf

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has called upon the party leaders and activists to take preparation to oust the government through movement across the streets.

"This dictator government will fall the same way that Ershad, Ayub Khan, and former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were ousted," the BNP leader said while addressing a protest rally in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan Tuesday (13 December).

BNP organised the rally demanding the release of detained party leaders Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and a trial for Maqbul Hossain, who was killed during a clash with police on 7 December.

"The movement of all vehicles including buses and launches were suspended on 10 December. Still, a massive crowd attended the rally and made it a success," Mosharraf said.

He alleged that Awami League leaders, activists and businessmen laundered thousands of crores of taka in the name of megaprojects over the last decade.

"Our demand is to dissolve the parliament and hold elections under the caretaker government because no fair elections can ever be held under Sheikh Hasina's ruling. Even foreigners have figured this out," Khandaker Mosharraf said.

Among others, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP leader doctor AZM