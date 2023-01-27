Govt agents spread rumours about split in BNP allies: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that agents of the government are spreading rumours about a split in the BNP alliance which has expressed solidarity with simultaneous movement against the government.

"The only goal of BNP is to make the movement a success by uniting the anti-government parties," Fakhrul said on Friday addressing a meeting with the Gantantra Manch's liaison committee.

The BNP Secretary General also ruled out Awami League leader Sheikh Selim's claim that Khaleda Zia secured her bail by giving a statement that she would never do politics.

Fakhrul termed the claim baseless, false and nothing but propaganda.

The meeting, held at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, reviewed the programmes held so far and outlined the goals of upcoming movements.

They emphasised that there should be no split in the alliance.

Earlier in the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announed that the party will hold walk-in protests across the capital on 28, 30, 31 January and 1 February.

The party also announced a countrywide rally on 4 February.