Govt agents spread rumours about split in BNP allies: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Govt agents spread rumours about split in BNP allies: Fakhrul

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 10:02 pm

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that agents of the government are spreading rumours about a split in the BNP alliance which has expressed solidarity with simultaneous movement against the government.

"The only goal of BNP is to make the movement a success by uniting the anti-government parties," Fakhrul said on Friday addressing a meeting with the Gantantra Manch's liaison committee.  

The BNP Secretary General also ruled out Awami League leader Sheikh Selim's claim that Khaleda Zia secured her bail by giving a statement that she would never do politics. 
Fakhrul termed the claim baseless, false and nothing but propaganda. 

The meeting, held at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, reviewed the programmes held so far and outlined the goals of upcoming movements. 

They emphasised that there should be no split in the alliance.

Earlier in the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announed that the party will hold walk-in protests across the capital on 28, 30, 31 January and 1 February. 

The party also announced a countrywide rally on 4 February.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

12h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

13h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

14h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

3h | TBS SPORTS
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund