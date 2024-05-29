Govt accountable for Aziz, Benazir’s misdeeds: Fakhrul

The government is to be held responsible for the alleged corruption and misdeeds of former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

Speaking at a discussion today (29 May), he also said the government has taken the country to such a dire condition that the media are depicting numerous pictures of corruption by a former police chief.

"You [PM] nurtured him [Benazir]. You made him the IGP even after he was sanctioned [by the US] long ago," Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader said a former army chief has been sanctioned now for engaging in looting, stealing and obstructing the election in Bangladesh.

"Is this only their [Aziz's and Benazir's] responsibility? This is the responsibility of this government who is staying in power by force," Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader also said the government should step down taking responsibility for the misdeeds of the former military chief and IGP.

"It is not just one Aziz and one Benazir. You [PM] have fostered countless individuals like Aziz and Benazir who are plundering public money," he alleged.

BNP organised the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the 43rd death anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman. The party has taken elaborate programmes to observe the day with due respect on Thursday (30 May).

