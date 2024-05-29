Govt accountable for Aziz, Benazir’s misdeeds: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

Govt accountable for Aziz, Benazir’s misdeeds: Fakhrul

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

The government is to be held responsible for the alleged corruption and misdeeds of former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

Speaking at a discussion today (29 May), he also said the government has taken the country to such a dire condition that the media are depicting numerous pictures of corruption by a former police chief.

"You [PM] nurtured him [Benazir]. You made him the IGP even after he was sanctioned [by the US] long ago," Fakhrul said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP leader said a former army chief has been sanctioned now for engaging in looting, stealing and obstructing the election in Bangladesh.

"Is this only their [Aziz's and Benazir's] responsibility? This is the responsibility of this government who is staying in power by force," Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader also said the government should step down taking responsibility for the misdeeds of the former military chief and IGP.

"It is not just one Aziz and one Benazir. You [PM] have fostered countless individuals like Aziz and Benazir who are plundering public money," he alleged.

BNP organised the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the 43rd death anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman. The party has taken elaborate programmes to observe the day with due respect on Thursday (30 May).
 

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / IGP Benazir Ahmed / General Aziz Ahmed / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

9h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

10h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

13h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

2h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

Now | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

3h | Videos
T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

5h | Videos