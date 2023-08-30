Government's resignation must to ensure justice for victims of enforced disappearances: BNP

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:32 pm

Government&#039;s resignation must to ensure justice for victims of enforced disappearances: BNP

The leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday said justice for the victims of enforced disappearances cannot be ensured unless the ruling Awami League government steps down from power.

The leaders also demanded holding the next national elections under a caretaker government at a human chain formed in front of the pary's Nayapaltan office in the capital, marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances,

"Many people have gone missing due to protesting the injustices of the government. The government has to be held accountable for everything," said BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moin Khan.

"The government must be removed from power if we want justice for the disappearances and murders. Awami League will be removed and elections will be held under a neutral government. If the government can be formed in the future [by the BNP], then all the misdeeds of the Awami League government will be judged," said BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu.

BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South Convener Abdus Salam said, "There is no alternative to the fall of the government to get back the disappeared persons. Awami League means oppression, Awami League means torture. Everyone should take to the streets and raise their voice that there will be no election under Awami League."

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convenor Aman Ullah Aman said, "BNP leaders and activists were forcibly disappeared as a result of the government's political vengeance. Get ready to protest on the streets, everyone in the country and abroad is with the BNP. The rulers will be defeated in a united movement."

Senior leaders of the party, Juba Dal leaders and Swechhasebak Dal leaders also spoke on the occasion among others.

