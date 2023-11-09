Government moving towards one-sided elections: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:10 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a virtual press briefing on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a virtual press briefing on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the government is moving towards "one-sided" elections. 

"The Awami League has put the entire nation under security threat to stay in power and is moving towards another one-sided election. The people, who are deprived and oppressed, will not allow such an election," said the BNP leader during a virtual press conference on Thursday (9 November).

He further said the people will continue the blockade by building a human wall on roads against the ruling government.

"The blockade will continue until the demand for freedom from Sheikh Hasina's authoritarian and dictatorial rule is met. It will continue until democracy is restored."

Rizvi also said the blockade will continue to press home their demand for the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and sending her abroad for better treatment and the release of the party leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP leader said the ruling party is exposing its terrible form of fascism with their comments on top opposition leaders and even on foreign diplomats.

He said a ruling party leader threatened to physically abuse an ambassador while other senior leaders were continuously making ugly and terrible statements.

The BNP leader also deplored that the ruling party leaders have become so desperate that they are making unguarded comments against the United Nations, human rights groups, different individuals and institutions.

 He also said the Awami League has turned Bangladesh into a 'rogue' state by using law enforcers to carry out serious repressive acts.

