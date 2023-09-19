Government destroying everything like monsters: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul at a seminar on the “Current state of judiciary: A tool to oppress the opposition in Bangladesh” organised by the United Lawyers Front at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan on 14 September 2023. File Photo: TBS

The Awami League-led government has been destroying the country's democratic institutions to establish a one-party rule, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

"They [AL] destroyed the Parliament, the judiciary, the administration, and the media in order to establish a one-party rule. They are destroying everything to establish one person's rule," he said at a greeting exchange programme between leaders of the BNP and the Hindu communities in Dhaka on Tuesday (19 September)

"Like monsters, they are destroying all of Bangladesh," he said at the programme held marking the occasion of Janmashtami at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Fakhrul said, "We are facing a difficult situation. In 1971, we fought and liberated the country.

"Our goal then was to establish a democratic state. Today, they [AL] have destroyed that democracy and taken away our rights."

"Today, it is our responsibility to protect this country. It is not only the BNP's movement. It is a movement of all people," he added.

The people of Bangladesh are uniting today to protect their existence, to protect the freedom of Bangladesh, and to protect the civil rights of every person, said the BNP secretary general.