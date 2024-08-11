Gopalganj AL leader asks supporters to cooperate with Army, claims instruction came from Hasina

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 07:12 pm

Gopalganj District Awami League holds meeting on 11 August. Photo: TBS
Gopalganj District Awami League General Secretary GM Sahabuddin Azam has asked supporters to cooperate with the Army in maintaining peace, claiming that the instructions came from party President Sheikh Hasina.

"You will be happy to know that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is doing well. We have been contacted by her and she has also given this instruction. She urged us all to hold peaceful gatherings so that there is no disturbance," he said today (11 August) at an emergency meeting this afternoon at the district Awami League office under the chairmanship of its President Mahbub Ali Khan.

"There is no reason not to think of the army as an opponent. They [the army] have to be assisted in doing their work. Besides, the Awami League will not take responsibility for any leader or worker if they create disorder," he told the local AL leaders.

He also said the upcoming National Mourning Day on 15 August will be observed as done in previous years.

Earlier on Saturday (10 August), Awami League leaders blocked the highway in the Gopalganj sadar upazila to protest against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina being ousted. 

During a clash, four army personnel and 17 people were injured. People involved in the clash also vandalised the army vehicle, set it on fire and looted weapons.

Referring to this incident, District Awami League office secretary Ilyas Haque said in a circular sent to reporters, "After reviewing the overall situation in Gopalganj, the leaders and activists of all levels of organisation have been instructed to hold meetings, gatherings peacefully. 

"Some incidents [of violence] occurred which are in no way desired. Law enforcement is not our enemy. No force can be shown to them. On behalf of the district Awami League, I express my sorrow to them for all the incidents that happened with the army yesterday. District Awami League will not bear responsibility if any such incident occurs in future. We will hand those responsible over to law enforcement as an offender."

As of this afternoon, no incidents of violence have been reported. Businesses are open. Common people were seen commuting. Traffic was normal on roads and highways, our correspondent reports.

