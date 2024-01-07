Gopalganj-3: Sheikh Hasina leaves all competitors in dust bagging 86% of total vote
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, has secured a landslide triumph in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from her home constituency Gopalganj-3, bagging over 86% of the total votes.
According to the primary results announced by presiding officers, the premier has bagged 2,49,965 votes which is 86% of total votes in the constituency, leaving all rival candidates in the dust.
Her nearest rival M Nizamuddin Lskar of the Bangladesh Supreme Party bagged only 479 votes.
The total number of seats in this constituency is 108 with a total of 2,90,297 voters.
The constituency recorded 86% voter turnout.