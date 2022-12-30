Gonotontro Moncho, Jamaat-e-Islam bring out protest rallies in city

As part of simultaneous protests from different political parties to overthrow the government, the 7-party alliance Gonotontro Moncho staged a protest Friday morning in front of the National Press Club.

Leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagarik Oikya, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (RAB), Ganosamhati Andolan, Biplobi Workers Party, Bhasani Anusari Parishad and Rashtra Sanskar Andolan have joined the rally, which kicked off at 11am.

Photo: TBS

The rally will move toward Dainik Bangla Mor and circle back to the Press Club again.

Jamaat-e-Islam on the other hand has brought out a rally in Dhaka's Savar area with a 10-point demand including a caretaker government during the national elections and releasing all imprisoned political prisoners including Jamaat's Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Photo: Collected

According to Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, the mass procession, which started from the Radio colony of Savar municipality, was barred by the police as the rally headed to the main road. Later, they concluded the rally in front of Savar New Market.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka North District Secretary Generel Shahadat Hossain led the rally.

At least 34 opposition parties, including the BNP, are all set to hold simultaneous mass processions in Dhaka on Friday.