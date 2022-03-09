Gonoforum bans its president Dr Kamal Hossain from attending council meeting

Gonoforum has banned its former president Dr Kamal Hossain from presiding over any meeting of its new council.

Dr Kamal was informed of the matter through a letter signed by Gonoforum's President Mustafa Mohsen Montu and General Secretary Subrata Chowdhury.

It was alleged that Dr Kamal has denounced the new council by sending a letter to the Election Commission alleging that he was unaware of the new council.

"You have been holding the office of the President of Gonoforum for the last 29 years and have been insisting that you do not want to continue as the President of the Party due to your old age," it added.

The 6th National Council was held with the knowledge of then president Dr Kamal Hossain.

In the council meeting the new Central Executive Committee was elected in presence of hundreds of councillors and delegates and Dr Kamal was elected as founder president and the chief adviser of the party, reads the letter.

However, unfortunately Bangladesh Election Commission did not accept the newly-elected committee of Gonoforum as Dr Kamal wrote a letter on 3 February 2022 informing the Election Commission that Gonofoum is not concerned with the said 6th National Council, reads the letter.

A writ petition was thus filed after which a rule was issued with Dr Kamal and the Election Commission as the respondent. Following the rule, a council with Dr Kamal as the president would tantamount to gross violation of law.

The letter also reads, "Unfortunately upon resignation of Reza Kibria from the post of General Secretary of the party you [Dr Kamal] appointed one Adv AOM Shafiqullah [the presidium member] as acting general secretary of the party without any decision of the Central Executive Committee of the party by grossly violating the provisions of Article 13 of party constitution which provides that in absence of general secretary one of the joint secretary shall act as acting general secretary".