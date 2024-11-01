Gono Odhikar Parishad says won't allow Jatiyo Party to hold rally tomorrow

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has announced that it will not allow the Jatiyo Party to hold its planned rally tomorrow (2 November), citing the party's alleged role in supporting the fallen autocratic Awami League government.

At a press conference today (1 November), Bin Yamin Molla, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said they will resist the party's gathering in Dhaka under the banner of "Anti-Fascist Student Workers Public".

Yesterday, Jatiyo Party office was set on fire and vandalised under the same banner.

Molla claimed that the rally is part of a broader scheme to reinstate the AL.

He alleged that AL members yesterday assembled at the Jatiyo Party office with prior intent. "When we arrived in Kakrail, they ambushed us," he added.

"We have credible information that AL activists across the country plan to gather for tomorrow's rally. We've repeatedly demanded a ban on the allies of fascism, who continue to re-emerge in new form," he further said.