Gono Odhikar Parishad: Kibria-Faruk faction inducts 43 members into central committee

SM Safi Mahmood (left), former member of the parliament, has been elected as a member of the central committee of Gono Odhikar Parishad today. Photo: Courtesy

The Kibria-Faruk faction led by Reza Kibria of the Gono Odhikar Parishad has inducted 43 new members into its central convening committee.

The new members include former members of the parliament, lawyers, engineers, professors, physicians, entrepreneurs, etc, according to a press statement signed by Reza Kibria and the faction's acting member secretary Faruk Hasan on Monday (28 August).

At the time of its debut, the Gono Odhikar Parishad constituted a central convening committee of 102 members.

Later, 19 people, including retired army officers and professors, were added.

However, following the recent split of the party into two factions, 30 members of the committee were suspended and given a show-cause notice for trying to break up the party.

The new members of the committee include former member of parliament SM Safi Mahmood, Engineer Fahim, Ahmed Ismail Bandhan, Ziaur Rahman Zia, Advocate Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Barrister Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan, etc.