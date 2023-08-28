Gono Odhikar Parishad: Kibria-Faruk faction inducts 43 members into central committee

Politics

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 08:00 pm

Related News

Gono Odhikar Parishad: Kibria-Faruk faction inducts 43 members into central committee

The new members include former members of the parliament, lawyers, engineers, professors, physicians, entrepreneurs, etc.

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
SM Safi Mahmood (left), former member of the parliament, has been elected as a member of the central committee of Gono Odhikar Parishad today. Photo: Courtesy
SM Safi Mahmood (left), former member of the parliament, has been elected as a member of the central committee of Gono Odhikar Parishad today. Photo: Courtesy

The Kibria-Faruk faction led by Reza Kibria of the Gono Odhikar Parishad has inducted 43 new members into its central convening committee.

The new members include former members of the parliament, lawyers, engineers, professors, physicians, entrepreneurs, etc, according to a press statement signed by Reza Kibria and the faction's acting member secretary Faruk Hasan on Monday (28 August).  

At the time of its debut, the Gono Odhikar Parishad constituted a central convening committee of 102 members.

Later, 19 people, including retired army officers and professors, were added.

However, following the recent split of the party into two factions, 30 members of the committee were suspended and given a show-cause notice for trying to break up the party. 

The new members of the committee include former member of parliament SM Safi Mahmood, Engineer Fahim, Ahmed Ismail Bandhan, Ziaur Rahman Zia, Advocate Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Barrister Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan, etc.

'Gono Odhikar Parishad'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

57m | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh