Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession to protest 'political persecution' of Dr Yunus

Gono Odhikar Parishad organised a torch procession in the capital city to protest the alleged judicial harassment and political persecution of Nobel laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The rally was led by the parishad's Convenor Dr Reza Kibria and acting member secretary Faruque Hasan on Thursday evening.

The procession began in front of the party's central office at Pritam Zaman Tower and concluded at Paltan intersection.

Leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad demanded the repeal of the Digital Security Act instead of changing its name and called for the return of those who have gone missing in the past 15 years.

They also called for a judicial investigation into S Alam Group's alleged smuggling of Tk10,000 crore and Beximco Group's Tk22,000 crore loan under special consideration.

Furthermore, Gono Odhikar Parishad demanded the immediate acceptance of the one-point demand for caretaker government, the release of all prisoners, including BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Jamaat Ameer Doctor Shafiqur Rahman, and its leader Maulana Mamunul Haque."