Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession to protest 'political persecution' of Dr Yunus

Politics

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession to protest 'political persecution' of Dr Yunus

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:31 pm
Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession to protest &#039;political persecution&#039; of Dr Yunus

Gono Odhikar Parishad organised a torch procession in the capital city to protest the alleged judicial harassment and political persecution of Nobel laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The rally was led by the parishad's Convenor Dr Reza Kibria and acting member secretary Faruque Hasan on Thursday evening.

The procession began in front of the party's central office at Pritam Zaman Tower and concluded at Paltan intersection.

Leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad demanded the repeal of the Digital Security Act instead of changing its name and called for the return of those who have gone missing in the past 15 years.

They also called for a judicial investigation into S Alam Group's alleged smuggling of Tk10,000 crore and Beximco Group's Tk22,000 crore loan under special consideration.

Furthermore, Gono Odhikar Parishad demanded the immediate acceptance of the one-point demand for caretaker government, the release of all prisoners, including BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Jamaat Ameer Doctor Shafiqur Rahman, and its leader Maulana Mamunul Haque."

'Gono Odhikar Parishad'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

6h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

6h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

31m | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni