Gono Odhikar Parishad has not formed alliance with BNP: Nur

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:26 pm

Gano Adhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur met with party leaders and activists gathered at Chowmatha in Barishal city before joining a scheduled programme in Galachipa, Patuakhali on Tuesday (29 October). Photo: TBS
Gano Adhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur met with party leaders and activists gathered at Chowmatha in Barishal city before joining a scheduled programme in Galachipa, Patuakhali on Tuesday (29 October). Photo: TBS

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur today (29 October) said the party had not formed an alliance with the BNP following the latter's directive to members of supporting the organisational activities of Nur in Patuakhali-3 constituency.

"We have not formed any alliance with the BNP. We have no plans to share parliamentary seats or form a national government with them. The Gono Odhikar Parishad will field its own candidates in all 300 seats," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with his party activists in Barishal's Chowmatha area.

Nur, a former vice president of Ducsu, said, "All political parties had unitedly joined the movement against Sheikh Hasina. However, after the movement ended, BNP has obstructed our organisational activities. We communicated this to the party's high command, which resulted in a press release from BNP requesting their members to cooperate with us."

Earlier on 22 October, BNP issued a letter signed by its Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, instructing party leaders and activists to fully support Nurul Haque Nur in his public campaigns and organisational activities in the Patuakhali-3 constituency (Galachipa-Dashmina).

The letter sparked mixed reactions from BNP leaders and activists in Patuakhali.

