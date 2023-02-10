Gono Odhikar Parishad brings out torch procession to protest attack on party men

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 10:10 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Gono Odhikar Parishad on Friday (10 February) brought out a torch procession in the capital protesting attacks on party leaders and activities during a nationwide programme. 

As part of a scheduled programme, the leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad staged demonstrations and human chains across the country on Friday to protest the price hike of electricity, gas and essential commodities. 

Around 100 protestors came under attacks allegedly by police and the ruling party men during the demonstrations in Pirojpur, Barguna, Bogura, Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Gazipur, Tangail and several other parts of the country. 

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Condemning the attacks, Gono Odhikar Parishad's Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur said, "The government has made the life of people miserable by increasing the prices of daily necessities including gas and electricity. 

"The government-backed police, Chhatra League, Jubo League and Awami League men carried out attacks on our activists to suppress protests against such government actions."

Gono Odhikar Parishad's Senior Joint Convener Rashed Khan said they have information that more than 100 leaders and activists were injured during today's programme, including several in critical conditions.

