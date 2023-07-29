Gono Odhikar Parishad brings out procession demanding govt's resignation

The Gono Odhikar Parishad brought out a protest procession in Paltan of the capital on Saturday demanding the dissolution of parliament.

The demonstration was held in solidarity with the BNP's sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka, reads a release.

The procession started from Pritam Zaman Tower at the party office and ended with a short rally at Paltan intersection.

Farooq Hasan, acting member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said, "The party will be on the street as always as part of the movement for Sheikh Hasina's resignation and elections under the caretaker government, and will fight on the streets with all the strength we have."

Senior Joint Member Secretary Ataullah said they condemned and protested the attack on BNP National Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Advisor to the Chairperson Abdus Salam, former VP of Daksu Amanullah Aman and other leaders of Ganatantra Mancha.