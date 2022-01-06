Gono Front's 14 proposals with keeping incumbent PM as polls-time govt head

BSS
06 January, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:41 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Gono Front, during its dialogue with President M Abdul Hamid, today proposed for enactment of a time befitting law and 13 other proposals.

A seven-member delegation led by the chairman of the Gono Front Md Zakir Hossain made 14-point proposal including enactment of new law to constitute an independent, neutral and acceptable Election Commission (EC) in the meeting.

After the dialogue, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed that during the discussion, the delegation of the Gono Front proposed to form an EC comprised of honest and corruption-free individuals who believe in the spirit of Liberation War and Independence.

The delegation proposed to form a nine-member Election Commission with three women members.

The leaders of the Gono Front proposed to keep a clear declaration in the election law so that there would be no government interference in the polls. Boycotting the election dialogue would not solve all the problems, they said.

They proposed to form an election-time government led by the incumbent prime minister, comprising all the political parties representing in Parliament after independence.

Welcoming the leaders at Bangabhaban, the president said the formation of an acceptable EC as well as the cooperation of all concerned, including political parties, is a must to ensure a free, fair and credible election. He said healthy politics is essential to ensure public welfare.

The president said a conducive political culture should be developed in the management of political parties so that the political parties and leadership are able to earn the trust and confidence of the people.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.

The Bangabhaban spokesman said the President has invited 28 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), for the dialogue over the formation of an independent, neutral and credible EC.

On 20 December, the first day of the ongoing dialogue with the political parties, the president began the talks with the Jatiya Party, main opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).

Next dialogue with Krishak Sramik Janata League will be held on 9 January at 6pm and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) at 7pm on that day. Talks with the Jatiya Party (JP) will be held on 10 January at 6pm while with Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) will be held at 7pm.

According to the schedule of dialogue, the president will hold talks with the Islami Front Bangladesh at 6pm on 11 January and with the Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) at 7pm on the same day. The talks with the BNP has been fixed at 4pm on January 12 (Wednesday) and the National Peoples' Party (NPP) at 6pm on the
day.

Earlier, a dialogue was held with the participation of political parties ahead of the ninth, tenth and eleventh parliamentary elections.

The president has been given the power to appoint CECs and no more than four Election Commissioners.

In the last few terms, the president has formed the Election Commission on the basis of the recommendations of the Search Committee.

The current EC's five-year tenure will end on 14 February next year.

During this period, the president will form a new EC, under which the twelfth parliamentary polls will be held.

