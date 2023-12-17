GM Quader pulls out of Dhaka-17 race in last-minute move

Politics

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

GM Quader pulls out of Dhaka-17 race in last-minute move

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 03:31 pm
GM Quader. Photo: Collected
GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader made a sudden decision to retract his nomination from the Dhaka-17 constituency.

On Sunday (17 December), MA Razzak Khan, the party's office secretary, submitted Quader's withdrawal letter to the Returning Officer Sabirul Islam.

Razzak told media that Quader's withdrawal is in line with the party's official stance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader is also the Jatiya Party nominee for Rangpur-3.

This action comes on the final day for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming 7 January national election.

Bangladesh / Top News

GM Quader / Jatiya Party / JS polls / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

2h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

1h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

2h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

16h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

4h | TBS Stories