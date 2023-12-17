GM Quader pulls out of Dhaka-17 race in last-minute move

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader made a sudden decision to retract his nomination from the Dhaka-17 constituency.

On Sunday (17 December), MA Razzak Khan, the party's office secretary, submitted Quader's withdrawal letter to the Returning Officer Sabirul Islam.

Razzak told media that Quader's withdrawal is in line with the party's official stance.

Quader is also the Jatiya Party nominee for Rangpur-3.

This action comes on the final day for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming 7 January national election.