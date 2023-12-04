GM Quader, Sharifa Quader’s nominations accepted

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

GM Quader, Sharifa Quader’s nominations accepted

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 06:51 pm
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and his wife Sharifa Quader
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and his wife Sharifa Quader

The nomination papers of Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader and his wife Sharifa Quader for Dhaka-17 and Dhaka-18 constituencies have been declared valid. 

The returning officer for these constituencies announced the nominations of the duo as valid after scrutiny on Monday (4 December).

Earlier on 2 December, the Election Commission validated GM Quader's nomination for Rangpur-3 constituency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The current Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-17 Constituency is Mohammad A Arafat from the Awami League, and for the Dhaka-18 Constituency is Mohammad Habib Hasan. On the other hand, Saad Ershad, son of Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad, is the current MP of Rangpur-3 constituency.

Top News

GM Quader / Nomination papers / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

10h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

3h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

47m | TBS Stories
Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

1h | TBS SPORTS
Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

2h | TBS World
Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

2h | TBS Economy