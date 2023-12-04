GM Quader, Sharifa Quader’s nominations accepted

The nomination papers of Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader and his wife Sharifa Quader for Dhaka-17 and Dhaka-18 constituencies have been declared valid.

The returning officer for these constituencies announced the nominations of the duo as valid after scrutiny on Monday (4 December).

Earlier on 2 December, the Election Commission validated GM Quader's nomination for Rangpur-3 constituency.

The current Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-17 Constituency is Mohammad A Arafat from the Awami League, and for the Dhaka-18 Constituency is Mohammad Habib Hasan. On the other hand, Saad Ershad, son of Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad, is the current MP of Rangpur-3 constituency.