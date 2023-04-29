Giving threat to foil elections won't yield benefit: Quader

Giving threat to foil elections won't yield benefit: Quader

Giving threat to foil elections won&#039;t yield benefit: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP will not get any benefit by giving threat to foil the national elections as polls will be held in due time as per the constitution.

"Those who failed in movement will carry out terrorist acts. But they will not get any benefit by giving threat of foiling elections," he told a meeting at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka.

The view-exchange meeting was held with leaders of Rangpur district AL and all other organisational units under the district unit.

AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan chaired the meeting while AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also spoke on the occasion.

AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi moderated it.

Obaidul Quader said BNP wants to create unrest in the country to thwart the national elections.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that AL doesn't believe in democracy, Quader said: "What is democracy to BNP? Is it like Ziaur Rahman's 'yes' or 'no' vote? We don't believe in Magura by-polls like elections."

He said BNP had taken the country on the verge of ruination. From there, after assuming power, the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought a revolutionary change in the country.

"You (BNP) don't have any development work. So, you cannot seek vote showing the development works," he said.

The AL general secretary said those who win in movement they also win in election here.
 
BNP had announced for waging different movements including mass-upsurge but they couldn't succeed, he mentioned.
 
"BNP leaders couldn't engage their workers in their programme. After failing in movement, they are getting perplexed," he said.
 
The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Japan and Washington for the country, not for own self.
 
Cooperation is being sought for making a turnaround amid the global crisis, he mentioned.
 
"We are not receiving cooperation as like as BNP by defying the country's interest rather we are receiving cooperation on the basis of our economic strength. Bangladesh's economy stands on strong base," he said.
 
Quader said elections will be held here in the democratic way, not at the suggestions of any other country.
 
"We don't interfere into the elections of other country. Then, why other countries will have headache centering our elections?" he said.
 
AL Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Dinajpur district AL President Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion, among others.
 
Later, Greater Rangpur district AL's membership renewal and member collection programme was inaugurated on the occasion.
 
Obaidul Quader inaugurated the programme with renewing the membership of Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader

