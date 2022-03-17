German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster on Thursday had a two-hour 'closed-door' meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and discussed various issues relating to the next national election, the rule of law and human rights.

The meeting that began around 5pm was held at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

After the meeting, BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud briefed reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

"We've discussed different matters relating to our bilateral relations, democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Bangladesh," he said.

The BNP leader said the German envoy said their country is concerned about Bangladesh's democracy and human rights.

Replying to a question, he said they also talked about Bangladesh's next general election as the entire world is keeping sharp eyes on that election.

Khosru said the German ambassador wanted to know from them about the next polls and the prevailing situation in the country. "They wanted to know what's going to happen in the next election in Bangladesh. They also have had their observations on it."

He said Achim Troster enquired them about the health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, too.