German envoy meets BNP leader Amir Khosru

Politics

UNB
11 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 08:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster on Sunday had a "closed door" meeting with BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The 45-minute meeting that began around 3:00pm was held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

After the meeting, Amir Khosru briefed reporters about the talk.

"The German ambassador along with an official of their foreign ministry came here to our office to talk to us. But we don't want to disclose what we discussed since it was a private meeting," he said.

He said it is the responsibility of the foreign diplomats to report at their headquarters about the political, social, economic and cultural affairs of the countries they have been given postings.

"As part of that responsibility, the German ambassador held the meeting with us," the BNP leader said.

BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaed was also present at the meeting.

