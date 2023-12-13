Gazipur train sabotage is part of anti-polls plot: Quader

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the sabotage on a train in Gazipur is the part of an anti-polls conspiracy.

"The target of this sabotage was the country's 7 January national elections....to foil this election through sabotage," he told a press conference at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday (13 December).

"What kind of democracy do they (BNP) want to establish in the country through vandalism and arson? That is the question. BNP and its allies want to foil the elections through sabotage. So, we are strengthening vigilance," Quader said.

Claiming that BNP-Jamaat is hatching a deep intrigue to thwart the elections, he said they (BNP-Jamaat) want to create anarchy through assassinations, sneak attacks and by setting fire to buses and trains.

BNP and its allies want to do all these misdeeds, he added.

Noting that the Awami League remains alert against the BNP-Jamaat's plot, he said: "We are strengthening vigilance while the law enforcement agencies have the responsibility and they will discharge their responsibility."

The AL general secretary said the country's democracy will be error-free through the 12th national elections to be held on January 7 in 2024.

Mentioning that there is no chance to be elected unopposed in the national elections, he said there are four candidates in the constituency wherein Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is contesting.

Quader said there is no scope of compromising over independent candidates as they are now under the Election Commission (EC).

"Jatiya Party said it wants to participate in the elections and stay in the alliance. They did not say about quitting the elections. But there may have concerns. We want to be sure. There is no reason to be worried about this. The Awami League will not force independent candidates to withdraw their candidature. There is no scope of compromising with the allies over the independent candidate issue," he said.

Quader said the polls should be made successful, peaceful and credible one and mass voter turnout must be ensured too on the polling day.

"This is our commitment. I am discussing with the like-minded political leaders," he said.

AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Afzal Hossain, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were, among others, present.

