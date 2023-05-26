Gazipur city polls: Zaida Khatun claims the throne

Politics

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 01:30 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 01:37 am

Independent mayor candidate Zaida Khatun, has won the Gazipur City Corporation elections by 16,207 votes with 2,38,934 in total, defeating Awami League-backed candidate Azmat Ullah Khan who received 2,22,737 votes.

Returning officer Md Faridul Islam made the announcement on Friday (26 May).

Earlier, returning officers said Zaida was leading in the majority of centres which is quite a feat against Azmat Ullah.

As the results trickled in, Zaida continued to steal a march on other aspirants, not once being knocked off the leading perch.

Hours before the results were announced, her son Zahangir Alam claimed that his mother won the elections. 

"My mother has won; I got news from all centres," he had boldly declared.

During the polls, the mother-son duo said voting was peaceful and the law and order situation was also good.

There has been no complaint so far against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), she said adding "I am hopeful about my victory in the election."

Former Mayor Zahangir also cast his vote at the Kanaia Government Primary School polling station.

Voting in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election began on Thursday (25 May) using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all polling stations in a peaceful manner.

Comments

