Gazipur Mayor Jahangir says he will accept PM’s decision

Politics

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:14 pm

File photo of Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation
File photo of Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation

Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, said that he will accept Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's decision without any hesitations.

He made this remark while speaking in a conference with Metropolitan Ward Awami League leaders and activists at Gacha Regional Office of Gazipur City Corporation on Wednesday.

Recently, Jahangir Alam, also general secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League, has been served with a show-cause notice by the Awami League over his controversial remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is our guardian. We will accept her decision whatever it is," Jahangir Alam said.

Jahangir forbade his followers to arson and roadblocks saying that it is not the work of Awami League. He also urged them not to respond with any provocative words.

He said the prime minister has directed them to upgrade the village to the city and they are working accordingly.

He urged the officers and employees of the city corporation not to harass any service seekers.

Jahangir Alam / mayor of Gazipur City Corporation / Gazipur mayor

