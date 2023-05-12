Enthusiastic supporters attached Jahangir's photo to my posters: Zayeda to EC

Over-enthusiastic supporters might have attached former Gazipur city mayor Jahangir Alam's photo to the posters, handbills and leaflets of his mother Zayeda Khatun, an independent mayoral candidate, as Zayeda explained to the Election Commission in response to a show-cause notice on Friday.

The notice was served on Thursday asking her why action will not be taken against her as she used the picture of her son and former mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam in posters, leaflets and handbills in violation of the electoral conduct rules.

Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam on Friday evening told The Business Standard that Zayeda submitted the reply to the notice in the returning officer's office a while earlier.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the written reply, in which Zayeda Khatun said that she was not aware of the matter until she received the notice.

"My election posters, leaflets, handbills are still being printed in the press. The posters, handbills and leaflets which show pictures of Jahangir Alam along with me at various places might be pasted by my zealot well-wishers," it reads.

"I am sorry for that. I will be more careful and follow the code of conduct properly in the future. At the same time, in my election campaign, if someone violates the code of conduct of the election without my knowledge, I will take necessary action on information," she said in her written response.

Zayeda Khatun also requested her well wishers to remove these posters, handbills and leaflets as soon as possible.

The EC show-cause notice, signed by Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam, on Thursday, asked Zayeda to reply within 24 hours.

It said, "On the occasion of the Gazipur City Corporation Election 2023, as an independent candidate for the post of mayor, Zayeda Khatun has used the name and picture of former mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam along with his picture in posters, leaflets and handbills after getting the table clock symbol - violating rule 8 (5) of the City Corporation (Conduct of Elections) Law 2016.

"No contesting candidate can print or use any name, picture or symbol other than their own picture or symbol in the election campaign posters. Provided that the contesting candidate belongs to any political party. If nominated, in that case, they can only print posters or leaflets with pictures of the current leader of their party," the notice reads.

"According to rule 31 of the said rules, if any candidate or any other person violates any provision of the code of conduct before the election, it shall be considered an offence and for such offence the person concerned shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 (six) months or to a fine not exceeding Tk50,000 or shall be punished with both, and provision for cancellation of candidature by the Election Commission as per rule 32 is mentioned."

After the nomination paper rejection of former Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam, his mother Zayeda Khatun came to the limelight as the strongest rival of Awami League-backed candidate Azamat Ullah Khan in the next city polls. Although the independent candidate has become highly talked about in the political arena, local voters are not very interested in her. They think Zayeda Khatun is just another name for Jahangir Alam.