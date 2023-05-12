Enthusiastic supporters attached Jahangir's photo to my posters: Zayeda to EC

Politics

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Enthusiastic supporters attached Jahangir's photo to my posters: Zayeda to EC

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Over-enthusiastic supporters might have attached former Gazipur city mayor Jahangir Alam's photo to the posters, handbills and leaflets of his mother Zayeda Khatun, an independent mayoral candidate, as Zayeda explained to the Election Commission in response to a show-cause notice on Friday.

The notice was served on Thursday asking her why action will not be taken against her as she used the picture of her son and former mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam in posters, leaflets and handbills in violation of the electoral conduct rules.

Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam on Friday evening told The Business Standard that Zayeda submitted the reply to the notice in the returning officer's office a while earlier.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the written reply, in which Zayeda Khatun said that she was not aware of the matter until she received the notice.

"My election posters, leaflets, handbills are still being printed in the press. The posters, handbills and leaflets which show pictures of Jahangir Alam along with me at various places might be pasted by my zealot well-wishers," it reads.

"I am sorry for that. I will be more careful and follow the code of conduct properly in the future. At the same time, in my election campaign, if someone violates the code of conduct of the election without my knowledge, I will take necessary action on information," she said in her written response.

Zayeda Khatun also requested her well wishers to remove these posters, handbills and leaflets as soon as possible.

The EC show-cause notice, signed by Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam, on Thursday, asked Zayeda to reply within 24 hours.

It said, "On the occasion of the Gazipur City Corporation Election 2023, as an independent candidate for the post of mayor, Zayeda Khatun has used the name and picture of former mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam along with his picture in posters, leaflets and handbills after getting the table clock symbol - violating rule 8 (5) of the City Corporation (Conduct of Elections) Law 2016.

"No contesting candidate can print or use any name, picture or symbol other than their own picture or symbol in the election campaign posters. Provided that the contesting candidate belongs to any political party. If nominated, in that case, they can only print posters or leaflets with pictures of the current leader of their party," the notice reads.

"According to rule 31 of the said rules, if any candidate or any other person violates any provision of the code of conduct before the election, it shall be considered an offence and for such offence the person concerned shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 (six) months or to a fine not exceeding Tk50,000 or shall be punished with both, and provision for cancellation of candidature by the Election Commission as per rule 32 is mentioned."

After the nomination paper rejection of former Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam, his mother Zayeda Khatun came to the limelight as the strongest rival of Awami League-backed candidate Azamat Ullah Khan in the next city polls. Although the independent candidate has become highly talked about in the political arena, local voters are not very interested in her. They think Zayeda Khatun is just another name for Jahangir Alam.

Top News

Gazipur City Corporation / Gazipur city polls / Zayeda Khatun / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

12h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

13h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

14h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

13h | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

2h | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh