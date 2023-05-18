Gazipur city polls: JaPa candidate announces 20-point manifesto

Politics

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:48 pm

Related News

Gazipur city polls: JaPa candidate announces 20-point manifesto

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate MM Niaz Uddin has announced a 20-point election manifesto aimed at developing Gazipur as a planned and modern city.

During a press conference organised on Thursday, Niaz Uddin announced his 20-point election manifesto focused on improving education, health, communication, safety, waste management and other facilities in Gazipur.

Highlights the existing problems of the city that require attention, he assured to solve them all in his election pledge.

"Sometimes works outside the manifesto becomes a demand of time. If elected, I will do everything that is called for to make the city modern and planned," he told The Business Standard.

Expression concern over the upcoming city polls on 25 May, he said, "So far, I have not faced any problem while carrying out my election campaign, or it can be said that everything is fine up until now."

"However, I too have some disquiet like others. We will have to wait till the election to determine if it was fair or not," he added.

Bangladesh

Gazipur city polls / JaPa / Jatiya Party (JP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

50m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

35m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

2h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May