Gazipur city polls: JaPa candidate announces 20-point manifesto

Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate MM Niaz Uddin has announced a 20-point election manifesto aimed at developing Gazipur as a planned and modern city.

During a press conference organised on Thursday, Niaz Uddin announced his 20-point election manifesto focused on improving education, health, communication, safety, waste management and other facilities in Gazipur.

Highlights the existing problems of the city that require attention, he assured to solve them all in his election pledge.

"Sometimes works outside the manifesto becomes a demand of time. If elected, I will do everything that is called for to make the city modern and planned," he told The Business Standard.

Expression concern over the upcoming city polls on 25 May, he said, "So far, I have not faced any problem while carrying out my election campaign, or it can be said that everything is fine up until now."

"However, I too have some disquiet like others. We will have to wait till the election to determine if it was fair or not," he added.