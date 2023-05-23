Gazipur city polls: Gono Front's Atiqul Islam announce 17-point manifesto; promises a clean, green city

Gono Front's Atiqul Islam, the mayoral candidate for the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation polls, has announced a 17-point election manifesto, including a promise to build a clean and green city.

He made the announcement during his election campaign in Gazipur on Tuesday (23 May).

The manifesto mentions seventeen points, including formation of an advisory committee for managing the city corporation with representatives from all walks of life, launch of a hotline to provide citizens with services and information, development of a well-planned modern and green city in terms of housing system, construction of roads, and compensation to those whose land was acquired for road construction in the city in the past.

In addition, the manifesto highlights several other promises, including construction of community and recreation centres, and modern playgrounds and waste management in each ward.

Atiqul also said, if elected, he would implement all the promises announced in the manifesto.