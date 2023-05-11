Gazipur city polls candidates face backlash for laminated poster demand

Politics

Noman Mahmud
11 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:17 pm

The demand for laminated posters by candidates in the Gazipur City Corporation election has drawn widespread criticism from civil society members and environmentalists. 

Despite the Election Commission rejecting the request, critics argue that this anti-environmental demand from potential public representatives demonstrates their lack of commitment to environmental causes, which is a major concern for the Gazipur City Corporation area.

However, some candidates have defended the demand, saying that seasonal rain is likely to damage their posters, which would increase their campaign expenses. They must keep their expenses within the limits set by the rules of the election commission. 

During a meeting held on Wednesday between the Election Commission and the candidates at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Auditorium in Gazipur, the majority of councillor candidates and the mayoral candidate of the Awami League, Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan, raised their demand to use laminated posters.

"If it rains, all of our posters will be damaged, and we will have to reprint them, which would result in printing them 4-5 times. Laminated posters would not be necessary if it were not the rainy season. While we are concerned about the environment, election expenses are also a matter of concern," said Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan.

However, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal rejected the demand, saying, "It is our moral and legal responsibility to avoid doing anything that harms the environment, as all countries in the world must come together to address the environmental crisis." The election commission has urged the candidates to find alternative ways to campaign without harming the environment.

Civil society members have criticised the candidates for their demand to use laminated posters, which contain plastic materials, and have questioned their commitment to solving environmental issues in Gazipur. They describe this demand as "irresponsible".

Asadullah Badal, lawyer and resident of the Gazipur Sadar area, told The Business Standard, "In previous elections, we noticed that these posters covered the entire city and remained there for a long time after the election, creating various issues, including waterlogging."

Iftekhar Shishir, general secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), Gazipur branch, stated that this demand by the candidates has exposed their character. They do not truly care about the environment or the people and are willing to do anything for their own self-interest.

Environmental experts say the plastic used in election posters can enter the drainage system and cause waterlogging.

Over time, it can break down into small microplastic particles, which can eventually return to our food chain, said Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman, associate professor of Environmental Science at Jahangirnagar University.

Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on 25 May 2023.

