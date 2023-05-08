Gazipur city polls: 37 candidates withdraw on last date

Thirty-seven candidates including one for the mayoral post withdrew from the Gazipur City Corporation election yesterday – the last day of withdrawal of candidacy.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Monday rejected the suspended Gazipur mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam's writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor.

Returning Officer Md Faridul Islam said out of the nine eligible contestants for the post of mayor, independent candidate Abdullah Al Mamun has withdrawn his nomination.

Besides, 36 candidates for the councillor posts have withdrawn from the election. However, none of the candidates for the reserved seats for women councillors has withdrawn from the polls.

After the withdrawal of candidacy, eight candidates will compete for the post of mayor, 239 for the posts of general councillor, and 77 for the reserved seats for women councillors in the Gazipur City Corporation election, said Md Faridul Islam.

Allocation of electoral symbols for the Gazipur City Corporation polls will start today.

Abdullah Al Mamun, a former member of the Awami League sub-committee on forest and environment affairs, has withdrawn from the race for the post of Gazipur mayor.

He told TBS, "I have withdrawn my candidacy to support the Awami League nominated candidate after discussing with the party's election committee and senior leaders."

Twelve candidates submitted nomination papers for the post of mayor in the Gazipur City Corporation elections. Among them, nomination papers of three candidates including Jahangir were cancelled on 30 April.

Out of the 290 nomination papers submitted for councillor posts in 57 wards, 275 were declared valid.

The Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on 25 May.

Jahangir's writ challenging cancellation of nomination rejected

A High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam on Monday rejected Jahangir's writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor in the upcoming city polls.

Jahangir said he will file an appeal challenging the High Court's verdict.

"I am waiting for Justice and will get it," he said, adding, "If I am denied in the Appellate Division, I will work for my mother who is a mayoral candidate. I have no alternative but to work for my mother."

On Sunday, Jahangir Alam filed a writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation polls.

Jahangir's Lawyer Nakib Saiful Islam told The Business Standard that the writ sought an order to stay the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's order that rejected an appeal against the returning officer's decision. It also sought directives to allow Jahangir to participate in the Gazipur City Corporation election.

On 30 April, Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam scrutinised and rejected Jahangir Alam's nomination paper over allegations of loan default.

Later, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam rejected Jahangir's appeal against the returning officer's decision on 4 May.

Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun's nomination was deemed valid, so she remains in the electoral race for the mayoral post.

Jahangir was elected mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation from the Awami League in 2018.

He was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline.

However, Jahangir was reinstated to the party in January this year, subject to conditions.

This time, Jahangir failed to secure the Awami League nomination to contest for the post of Gazipur mayor in the upcoming city polls as the party picked Azmat Ullah Khan, president of the Gazipur city unit of Awami League.