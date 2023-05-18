Gazipur City Election: Zayeda Khatun's supporters complain of police harassment

Supporters of Zayeda Khatun, the independent mayoral candidate in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation polls, have made allegations of police harassment obstructing their campaign works.

"The activists participating in the campaign reported that the police have been making threats, conducting searches in their homes as well as summoning to the police station," Zayeda's election coordinator Abul Hossain told The Business Standard.

"Law enforcers of the city's Gacha police station arrested Hamid, Ajibar, Saddam and some of our workers and supporters," he said.

Denying these allegations, Ibrahim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gacha police station, said, "We have not detained anybody. In case of violation of the electoral conduct, we brought some people in for questioning. We released them once they pledged not to repeat their misdemeanor."

After the nomination paper rejection of former Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam, his mother Zayeda Khatun came to the limelight as the strongest rival of Awami League-backed candidate Azamat Ullah Khan in the next city polls.