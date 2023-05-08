Gazipur City Corp election: 11 candidates withdraw on last date

Eleven candidates including one mayoral candidate withdrew from the Gazipur City Corporation election till 12pm Monday – the last day of withdrawal of candidature.



Out of the nine valid candidates for the post of mayor, one has withdrawn – Abdullah Al Mamun, a former member of Awami League sub-committee on forest and environment affairs. He intended to run for mayor as an independent candidate.



Out of 276 valid candidates for the councillor posts, 10 have withdrawn from the contest till 12pm today.



Abdullah Al Mamun told TBS, "I have withdrawn my candidacy to support the Awami League nominated candidate after discussing with the party's election committee and senior leaders."



Manjur Hossain Khan, focal point of Gazipur City Corporation Elections returning officer and Upazila Election Officer of Vedarganj, Shariatpur, told TBS that the number of candidates withdrawn from the election might reach 20, which can be confirmed after 4pm.



Twelve candidates submitted nominations for the post of mayor in the Gazipur City Corporation elections. Among them, nomination papers of three candidates including suspended Gazipur mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam were cancelled on 30 April.



Out of the 290 nomination papers submitted for councillor posts in 57 wards, 276 nomination papers were declared valid.



According to the Gazipur City Corporation Elections schedule, electoral symbols will be allocated today and the election will be held on 25 May.