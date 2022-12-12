Gazette issued declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant

The Parliament Secretariat has issued a gazette notification declaring the seats of six BNP lawmakers vacant.

The notification, published on Sunday night, was signed by Parliament Secretariat Secretary KM Abdus Salam.

The BNP lawmakers are – Md Zahidur Rahman of Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen of Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj of Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam of Chapainawabganj-2; Rumeen Farhana, MP from a seat reserved for women and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan of Brahmanbaria-2.

Meanwhile, the resignation letter from Chapainawabganj-3 MP Harunur Rashid, who is currently abroad, was not accepted.

He has been asked to submit his resignation again with a proper signature.

Earlier yesterday morning, five of the seven BNP MPs submitted their resignations to Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as part of their anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that includes dissolution of parliament.

They went to the parliament around 11am and handed in their resignation letters in person.

But, Brahmanbaria-2 MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not appear physically due to his illness.