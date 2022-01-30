Gazette on EC formation law published

The government today published a gazette on the "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022" despite the flak from political parties and the civil society.

According to the law, President Abdul Hamid can now form a search committee for appointing CEC and ECs for holding free and fair elections.

The six-member search committee will be headed by a judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division.

The committee will propose the names of 10 people considering the qualifications mentioned in the law.

Later, the President will form a new election commission with five out of 10 members.

Earlier on Saturday, President approved the bill, which was passed over voice vote in the parliament on 27 January.